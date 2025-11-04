A Preview Of Phibro Animal Health's Earnings

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Phibro Animal Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The market awaits Phibro Animal Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 19.44% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Phibro Animal Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.53 0.45 0.25 EPS Actual 0.57 0.63 0.54 0.35 Price Change % 19.00 15.00 10.00 2.00

Performance of Phibro Animal Health Shares

Shares of Phibro Animal Health were trading at $43.37 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 84.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Phibro Animal Health

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Underperform. With an average one-year price target of $27.0, the consensus suggests a potential 37.74% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs, Nuvation Bio and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, suggesting a potential 3.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nuvation Bio, with an average 1-year price target of $7.86, suggesting a potential 81.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avadel Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $21.81, suggesting a potential 49.71% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs, Nuvation Bio and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phibro Animal Health Underperform 38.63% $110.01M 6.24% Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Buy 16.01% $162.34M 5.33% Nuvation Bio Outperform 236.79% $2.26M -14.89% Avadel Pharmaceuticals Neutral 64.15% $61.76M 11.73%

Key Takeaway:

Phibro Animal Health ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is Underperform.

Get to Know Phibro Animal Health Better

Phibro Animal Health Corp operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. It develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. The product portfolio of the company includes animal health products such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty products and vaccines, and mineral nutrition products. The company operates through three segments, Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products, of which key revenue is derived from the Animal Health segment which relates to the development, manufacturing, and marketing of antibacterials, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The entity sells its products in the U.S. and other international countries.

Key Indicators: Phibro Animal Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Phibro Animal Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phibro Animal Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phibro Animal Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Phibro Animal Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

