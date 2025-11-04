Earnings Outlook For National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10.

National Fuel Gas bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.73% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at National Fuel Gas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.53 2.21 1.56 0.84 EPS Actual 1.64 2.39 1.66 0.77 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 3.00 -6.00

National Fuel Gas Share Price Analysis

Shares of National Fuel Gas were trading at $79.88 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on National Fuel Gas

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on National Fuel Gas.

With 2 analyst ratings, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $104.0, indicating a potential 30.2% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Southwest Gas Hldgs, Spire and ONE Gas, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Southwest Gas Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $87.67, suggesting a potential 9.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spire, with an average 1-year price target of $86.83, suggesting a potential 8.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ONE Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 6.41% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Southwest Gas Hldgs, Spire and ONE Gas are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity National Fuel Gas Neutral 27.40% $254.43M 5.22% Southwest Gas Hldgs Buy -5.23% $221.87M -0.36% Spire Buy 1.88% $188.10M 0.53% ONE Gas Buy 19.65% $174.81M 1.01%

Key Takeaway:

National Fuel Gas is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, it is also in the middle. The consensus rating for National Fuel Gas is Neutral, which is in line with its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a diversified energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production segment, the Pipeline and Storage segment, the Gathering segment, and the Utility segment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Exploration and Production segment which is engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, natural gas in the Appalachian region of the United States. Geographically, the company operates in the United States.

Financial Insights: National Fuel Gas

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: National Fuel Gas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: National Fuel Gas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Fuel Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Fuel Gas's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

