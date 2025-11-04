What to Expect from Kinetik Holdings's Earnings

Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kinetik Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Investors in Kinetik Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinetik Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.35 0.37 0.45 EPS Actual 0.33 0.05 0.01 0.35 Price Change % 0.00 5.00 -4.00 8.00

Kinetik Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kinetik Holdings were trading at $38.01 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

