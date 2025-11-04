A Look Ahead: Host Hotels & Resorts's Earnings Forecast

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Anticipation surrounds Host Hotels & Resorts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 2.54% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Host Hotels & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.56 0.40 0.35 EPS Actual 0.58 0.64 0.44 0.36 Price Change % -3.00 3.00 -2.00 0.00

Tracking Host Hotels & Resorts's Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts were trading at $16.13 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Host Hotels & Resorts

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Host Hotels & Resorts.

The consensus rating for Host Hotels & Resorts is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $18.75, there's a potential 16.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ryman Hospitality Props, Apple Hospitality REIT and Park Hotels & Resorts, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ryman Hospitality Props, with an average 1-year price target of $106.0, suggesting a potential 557.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Apple Hospitality REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential 17.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Park Hotels & Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential 27.15% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ryman Hospitality Props, Apple Hospitality REIT and Park Hotels & Resorts, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Host Hotels & Resorts Neutral 8.19% $863M 3.33% Ryman Hospitality Props Outperform 7.54% $217.25M 10.77% Apple Hospitality REIT Outperform -1.46% $140.94M 1.99% Park Hotels & Resorts Neutral -9.23% $212M -0.47%

Key Takeaway:

Host Hotels & Resorts ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

Get to Know Host Hotels & Resorts Better

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 80 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing nearly 43,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Host Hotels & Resorts

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Host Hotels & Resorts displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.85.

To track all earnings releases for Host Hotels & Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.