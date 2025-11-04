Examining the Future: Owens-Corning's Earnings Outlook

Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Owens-Corning will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69.

The market awaits Owens-Corning's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.40 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.38% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Owens-Corning's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.81 2.87 2.90 4.05 EPS Actual 4.21 2.97 3.22 4.38 Price Change % 0.00 4.00 -2.00 2.00

Performance of Owens-Corning Shares

Shares of Owens-Corning were trading at $124.24 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Owens-Corning

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Owens-Corning.

The consensus rating for Owens-Corning is Outperform, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $171.3, there's a potential 37.88% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Advanced Drainage Systems, A.O. Smith and Armstrong World Indus, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Advanced Drainage Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $162.67, suggesting a potential 30.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for A.O. Smith, with an average 1-year price target of $76.0, suggesting a potential 38.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Armstrong World Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $217.5, suggesting a potential 75.06% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Advanced Drainage Systems, A.O. Smith and Armstrong World Indus, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Owens-Corning Outperform 10.01% $858M 7.23% Advanced Drainage Systems Outperform 1.78% $330.44M 8.52% A.O. Smith Buy 4.42% $364.50M 7.15% Armstrong World Indus Buy 9.98% $178.50M 9.99%

Key Takeaway:

Owens-Corning ranks at the top for Revenue Growth, outperforming peers with a growth rate of 10.01%. In terms of Gross Profit, Owens-Corning is in the middle with $858M. For Return on Equity, Owens-Corning is at the bottom with a rate of 7.23%.

Discovering Owens-Corning: A Closer Look

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with four reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, Doors, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Owens-Corning

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Owens-Corning showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.01% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Owens-Corning's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

