An Overview of HubSpot's Earnings

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that HubSpot will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74.

The announcement from HubSpot is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.90, leading to a 6.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at HubSpot's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.76 2.19 1.91 EPS Actual 2.19 1.78 2.32 2.18 Price Change % -6.00 -9.00 4.00 8.00

Tracking HubSpot's Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot were trading at $494.58 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on HubSpot

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on HubSpot.

Analysts have provided HubSpot with 20 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $675.0, suggesting a potential 36.48% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zoom Communications, PTC and Figma, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zoom Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $93.94, suggesting a potential 81.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PTC, with an average 1-year price target of $227.0, suggesting a potential 54.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Figma, with an average 1-year price target of $73.64, suggesting a potential 85.11% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Zoom Communications, PTC and Figma are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity HubSpot Outperform 19.40% $638.71M -0.16% Zoom Communications Neutral 4.71% $944.06M 4.02% PTC Buy 24.16% $533.91M 4.10% Figma Neutral 40.88% $221.75M 0.08%

Key Takeaway:

HubSpot ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, HubSpot is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HubSpot: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for HubSpot visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.