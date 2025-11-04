DoorDash's Earnings: A Preview

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect DoorDash to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

Investors in DoorDash are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 5.0% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at DoorDash's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.38 0.33 0.22 EPS Actual 0.65 0.44 0.33 0.38 Price Change % 5.00 -7.00 4.00 1.00

DoorDash Share Price Analysis

Shares of DoorDash were trading at $242.05 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on DoorDash

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DoorDash.

The consensus rating for DoorDash is Outperform, based on 32 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $308.06, there's a potential 27.27% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Restaurant Brands Intl and Darden Restaurants, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chipotle Mexican Grill, with an average 1-year price target of $48.21, suggesting a potential 80.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Restaurant Brands Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $74.25, suggesting a potential 69.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Darden Restaurants, with an average 1-year price target of $225.81, suggesting a potential 6.71% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Restaurant Brands Intl and Darden Restaurants are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DoorDash Outperform 24.87% $1.67B 3.29% Chipotle Mexican Grill Outperform 7.51% $735.58M 11.32% Restaurant Brands Intl Neutral 6.90% $843M 9.41% Darden Restaurants Buy 10.44% $623.40M 11.36%

Key Takeaway:

DoorDash ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit but the highest return on equity.

Discovering DoorDash: A Closer Look

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DoorDash

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DoorDash showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.87% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for DoorDash visit their earnings calendar on our site.

