Earnings Outlook For Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rapid7 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Investors in Rapid7 are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.27, leading to a 9.81% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rapid7's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.34 0.50 0.52 EPS Actual 0.58 0.49 0.48 0.66 Price Change % -10.00 -8.00 -5.00 -1.00

Rapid7 Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rapid7 were trading at $18.51 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Rapid7

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Rapid7.

Analysts have given Rapid7 a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $25.91, indicating a potential 39.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of A10 Networks, N-able and Progress Software, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for A10 Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 18.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for N-able, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 52.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Progress Software, with an average 1-year price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential 227.77% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for A10 Networks, N-able and Progress Software, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rapid7 Neutral 2.98% $151.13M 11.65% A10 Networks Buy 15.45% $54.71M 5.27% N-able Neutral 9.88% $102.55M -0.51% Progress Software Buy 39.80% $202.26M 4.17%

Key Takeaway:

Rapid7 ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is higher than two peers but lower than one. Overall, Rapid7's performance is solid compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

Get to Know Rapid7 Better

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has, however, expanded its portfolio to provide extended detection and response; security information and event management; cloud security, threat intelligence, and application security; and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

Financial Insights: Rapid7

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rapid7 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.98% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rapid7's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rapid7's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Rapid7's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Rapid7 visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.