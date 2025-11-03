Earnings Preview For Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Anticipation surrounds Harmony Biosciences's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harmony Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.91 0.82 0.66 EPS Actual 0.92 1.03 1.08 1.03 Price Change % -1.00 4.00 -9.00 -19.00

Market Performance of Harmony Biosciences's Stock

Shares of Harmony Biosciences were trading at $28.57 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Harmony Biosciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Harmony Biosciences.

The consensus rating for Harmony Biosciences is Buy, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $42.0 implies a potential 47.01% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phibro Animal Health, Nuvation Bio and Tilray Brands, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Phibro Animal Health, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 5.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nuvation Bio, with an average 1-year price target of $7.8, suggesting a potential 72.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tilray Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, suggesting a potential 93.0% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Phibro Animal Health, Nuvation Bio and Tilray Brands, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Buy 16.01% $162.34M 5.33% Phibro Animal Health Underperform 38.63% $110.01M 6.24% Nuvation Bio Outperform 236.79% $2.26M -14.89% Tilray Brands Buy 4.73% $57.47M -0.02%

Key Takeaway:

Harmony Biosciences ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Harmony Biosciences's Background

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Harmony Biosciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Harmony Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

