What to Expect from Pampa Energia's Earnings

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pampa Energia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

The market awaits Pampa Energia's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.65, leading to a 6.59% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pampa Energia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.35 1.92 0.44 1.94 EPS Actual 0.70 2.80 1.90 2.70 Price Change % -7.00 3.00 0.00 0.00

Performance of Pampa Energia Shares

Shares of Pampa Energia were trading at $85.8 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Pampa Energia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.