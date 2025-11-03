Insights Ahead: Molson Coors Beverage's Quarterly Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71.

Anticipation surrounds Molson Coors Beverage's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.01% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Molson Coors Beverage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.82 0.8 1.13 1.67 EPS Actual 2.05 0.5 1.30 1.80 Price Change % 2.00 1.0 3.00 5.00

Molson Coors Beverage Share Price Analysis

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage were trading at $43.72 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Molson Coors Beverage

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Molson Coors Beverage.

The consensus rating for Molson Coors Beverage is Neutral, derived from 14 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $53.43 implies a potential 22.21% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Breweries Co and Boston Beer Co, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for United Breweries Co, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 77.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Boston Beer Co, with an average 1-year price target of $234.0, suggesting a potential 435.22% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for United Breweries Co and Boston Beer Co are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Molson Coors Beverage Neutral -1.58% $1.28B 3.23% United Breweries Co Sell 10.54% $236.83B -0.74% Boston Beer Co Neutral -11.23% $273.12M 5.06%

Key Takeaway:

Molson Coors Beverage ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Molson Coors Beverage: A Closer Look

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the US, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Molson Coors Beverage: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Molson Coors Beverage's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molson Coors Beverage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Molson Coors Beverage faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

