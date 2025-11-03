A Look Ahead: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Forecast

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.99.

The announcement from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.62, leading to a 0.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -3.52 -3.79 -4.12 -6.91 EPS Actual -1.90 -3.32 -2.71 -4.92 Price Change % 0.00 -4.00 -6.00 23.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were trading at $418.9 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $521.0, indicating a potential 24.37% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Halozyme Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $85.73, suggesting a potential 79.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Halozyme Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $79.42, suggesting a potential 81.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $124.4, suggesting a potential 70.3% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Halozyme Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Buy 1353.76% $203.74M -6.01% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Outperform 4.08% $636.05M -0.51% Halozyme Therapeutics Buy 40.79% $279.36M 40.53% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Buy 66.80% $42.96M -1363.29%

Key Takeaway:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Background

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious liver disease with high unmet medical need that can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and premature mortality. The company's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH.

Financial Insights: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1353.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -19.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.