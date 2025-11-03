A Preview Of Intapp's Earnings

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intapp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Intapp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 15.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intapp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.22 0.16 0.13 EPS Actual 0.27 0.26 0.21 0.21 Price Change % 16.00 -7.00 -1.00 0.00

Tracking Intapp's Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp were trading at $38.38 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Intapp

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Intapp.

With 4 analyst ratings, Intapp has a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target is $52.75, indicating a potential 37.44% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SPS Commerce, Ncino and Blackbaud, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SPS Commerce, with an average 1-year price target of $113.33, suggesting a potential 195.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ncino, with an average 1-year price target of $36.64, suggesting a potential 4.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Blackbaud, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 69.36% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for SPS Commerce, Ncino and Blackbaud, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intapp Underperform 18.07% $100.96M -0.10% SPS Commerce Neutral 16.02% $131.97M 2.68% Ncino Outperform 12.40% $88.12M -1.43% Blackbaud Neutral -0.08% $167.75M 48.43%

Key Takeaway:

Intapp ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. In terms of Return on Equity, Intapp is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Intapp

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital,g, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology needed to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Intapp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Intapp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intapp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intapp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Intapp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

