An Overview of Eversource Energy's Earnings

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Eversource Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

The announcement from Eversource Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eversource Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.51 0.99 1.08 EPS Actual 0.96 1.50 1.01 1.13 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -3.00 -2.00

Tracking Eversource Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy were trading at $73.81 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Eversource Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Eversource Energy.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Eversource Energy, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $76.25, suggesting a potential 3.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PPL and FirstEnergy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PPL, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 44.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for FirstEnergy, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 32.26% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for PPL and FirstEnergy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Eversource Energy Outperform 12.02% $1.55B 2.28% PPL Outperform 7.66% $831M 1.28% FirstEnergy Outperform 11.24% $2.64B 3.44%

Key Takeaway:

Eversource Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Eversource Energy: A Closer Look

Eversource Energy is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries that provide rate-regulated electric and gas distribution service to more than 4 million customers in the Northeast US. Eversource expanded its service territories with acquisitions of NStar (2012), Aquarion (2017), and Columbia Gas (2020). In 2024 Eversource exited its 50% partnership with European utility Orsted to develop 2 gigawatts of offshore wind projects in the Northeast US. The company exited most of its unregulated businesses in 2006.

Eversource Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Eversource Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Eversource Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eversource Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eversource Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Eversource Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Eversource Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.