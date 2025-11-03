A Preview Of Kinross Gold's Earnings

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kinross Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in Kinross Gold are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinross Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.24 0.25 0.19 EPS Actual 0.44 0.30 0.20 0.24 Price Change % 4.00 3.00 -6.00 -2.00

Tracking Kinross Gold's Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold were trading at $23.24 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 131.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Kinross Gold

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kinross Gold.

Analysts have given Kinross Gold a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $30.08, indicating a potential 29.43% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franco-Nevada, Pan American Silver and Royal Gold, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franco-Nevada, with an average 1-year price target of $219.44, suggesting a potential 844.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pan American Silver, with an average 1-year price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential 107.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Royal Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $233.0, suggesting a potential 902.58% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Franco-Nevada, Pan American Silver and Royal Gold, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Anglogold Ashanti Outperform 77.05% $1.20B 9.43% Franco-Nevada Neutral 42.02% $271.90M 3.83% Pan American Silver Outperform 18.30% $273.30M 3.87% Royal Gold Neutral 20.42% $152.11M 4.07%

Key Takeaway:

Kinross Gold ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Kinross Gold is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based gold producer, producing roughly 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2024. The company had about a decade of gold reserves at the end of 2024. It operates mines in the Americas and West Africa after selling its low-cost Russian operations in 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth. In 2022, Kinross purchased the Great Bear project in Canada. If developed as we think likely, it could produce an average of more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year for at least a decade, with its unit cash costs likely in the first quartile of the industry cost curve.

Kinross Gold's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kinross Gold showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.74% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Kinross Gold's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinross Gold's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinross Gold's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

