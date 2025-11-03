Earnings Outlook For Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Super Micro Computer to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The announcement from Super Micro Computer is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 18.29% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Super Micro Computer's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.30 0.58 0.75 EPS Actual 0.41 0.31 0.67 0.51 Price Change % -18.00 -1.00 12.00 12.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer were trading at $51.96 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Super Micro Computer

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Super Micro Computer.

Analysts have provided Super Micro Computer with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $45.4, suggesting a potential 12.63% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hewlett Packard, Pure Storage and SanDisk, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hewlett Packard, with an average 1-year price target of $26.12, suggesting a potential 49.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pure Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $84.88, suggesting a potential 63.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SanDisk, with an average 1-year price target of $124.88, suggesting a potential 140.34% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Hewlett Packard, Pure Storage and SanDisk are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Super Micro Computer Neutral 7.51% $544.10M 3.08% Hewlett Packard Neutral 18.50% $2.67B 1.14% Pure Storage Outperform 12.73% $604.34M 3.68% SanDisk Buy 8.01% $498M -0.25%

Key Takeaway:

Super Micro Computer ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Super Micro Computer is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Super Micro Computer's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Super Micro Computer showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.51% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Micro Computer's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Micro Computer's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.58%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Super Micro Computer adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

