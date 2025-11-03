An Overview of Western Midstream's Earnings

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Western Midstream will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

Investors in Western Midstream are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 4.69% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Western Midstream's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.82 0.85 0.83 EPS Actual 0.87 0.79 0.85 0.74 Price Change % -5.00 2.00 -1.00 -3.00

Western Midstream Share Price Analysis

Shares of Western Midstream were trading at $37.47 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Western Midstream

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Western Midstream.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Western Midstream, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $40.75, suggesting a potential 8.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Plains All American, DT Midstream and Antero Midstream, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plains All American, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 47.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DT Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $120.25, suggesting a potential 220.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Antero Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential 51.29% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Plains All American, DT Midstream and Antero Midstream are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Western Midstream Neutral 4.05% $727.53M 10.46% Plains All American Neutral -16.58% $363M 1.55% DT Midstream Buy 26.61% $249M 2.45% Antero Midstream Neutral 8.68% $202.47M 5.58%

Key Takeaway:

Western Midstream is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Western Midstream Better

Western Midstream Partners LP is a USA-based company which own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The company through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, NGLs and crude oil. It owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming), the Mid-Continent (Kansas and Oklahoma), North-central Pennsylvania and Texas.

Western Midstream's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Western Midstream showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.05% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Western Midstream's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Midstream's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Western Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Western Midstream visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.