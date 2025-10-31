Uncovering Potential: Superior Gr of Cos's Earnings Preview

Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Superior Gr of Cos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Anticipation surrounds Superior Gr of Cos's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.48% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Superior Gr of Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.12 0.17 0.21 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.05 0.13 0.33 Price Change % 18.00 -1.00 -15.00 9.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Gr of Cos were trading at $9.56 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Superior Gr of Cos

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Superior Gr of Cos.

The consensus rating for Superior Gr of Cos is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $16.0 implies a potential 67.36% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lakeland Industries, Movado Group and Oxford Industries, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lakeland Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 109.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Movado Group, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 229.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oxford Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 423.01% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Lakeland Industries, Movado Group and Oxford Industries are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Superior Gr of Cos Outperform 9.34% $55.33M 0.80% Lakeland Industries Buy 36.31% $18.82M 0.53% Movado Group Buy 3.08% $87.56M 0.61% Oxford Industries Neutral -3.99% $247.62M 2.81%

Key Takeaway:

Superior Gr of Cos ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to others.

Discovering Superior Gr of Cos: A Closer Look

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. The company's operating segment includes Branded Products; Healthcare Apparel and Contact Centers. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Products segment. The Branded Products segment produce and sell customized merchandising solutions, promotional products and branded uniform programs to customers.

Superior Gr of Cos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Superior Gr of Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.34% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Superior Gr of Cos's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Superior Gr of Cos's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Superior Gr of Cos's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Superior Gr of Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Superior Gr of Cos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.