Karyopharm Therapeutics Earnings Preview

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.27.

Investors in Karyopharm Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.46 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.63% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Karyopharm Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -3.86 -3.09 -4.05 -3.9 EPS Actual -4.32 -2.77 -3.60 -3.9 Price Change % 7.00 -20.00 2.00 5.0

Performance of Karyopharm Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics were trading at $5.96 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.