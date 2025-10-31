What's Next: Biodesix's Earnings Preview

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Biodesix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.54.

Biodesix bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.20, leading to a 10.4% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Biodesix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.4 -1.6 -1.4 -1.4 EPS Actual -1.6 -1.6 -1.2 -1.4 Price Change % -10.0 -39.0 1.0 -24.0

Market Performance of Biodesix's Stock

Shares of Biodesix were trading at $6.57 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Biodesix visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.