What to Expect from TrueBlue's Earnings

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TrueBlue will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

TrueBlue bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 3.94% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at TrueBlue's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.32 -0.16 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.40 -0.02 -0.11 Price Change % -4.00 -10.00 -15.00 -4.00

Performance of TrueBlue Shares

Shares of TrueBlue were trading at $4.84 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.