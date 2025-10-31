Earnings Preview: UFP Techs

UFP Techs (NASDAQ:UFPT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that UFP Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19.

The market awaits UFP Techs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 6.4% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at UFP Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.27 2.01 2.13 1.81 EPS Actual 2.50 2.47 2.46 2.39 Price Change % 6.00 0.00 -10.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Techs were trading at $185.28 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on UFP Techs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on UFP Techs.

UFP Techs has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $289.0, the consensus suggests a potential 55.98% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Establishment Labs Hldgs, Staar Surgical and Neogen, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Establishment Labs Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 67.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Staar Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 84.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Neogen, with an average 1-year price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential 95.55% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Establishment Labs Hldgs, Staar Surgical and Neogen, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UFP Technologies Buy 37.21% $43.54M 4.60% Establishment Labs Hldgs Buy 16.28% $35.27M -54.13% Staar Surgical Neutral -55.23% $32.80M -4.90% Neogen Neutral -3.58% $94.97M 1.73%

Key Takeaway:

UFP Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know UFP Techs Better

UFP Technologies Inc is a designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics for the medical market. The company manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding, and fabricating manufacturing techniques. It is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Financial Milestones: UFP Techs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, UFP Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.21% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UFP Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UFP Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UFP Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: UFP Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

