Insights into Adtran's Upcoming Earnings

Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Adtran will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Adtran's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 14.57% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Adtran's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.00 0.03 0.00 -0.05 Price Change % -15.00 -3.00 0.00 19.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Adtran were trading at $10.54 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Adtran

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Adtran.

Analysts have given Adtran a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $16.0, indicating a potential 51.8% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gilat Satellite Networks, Netgear and Ribbon Communications, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gilat Satellite Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 4.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Netgear, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 260.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ribbon Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 43.07% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Gilat Satellite Networks, Netgear and Ribbon Communications, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Adtran Holdings Buy 17.29% $98.92M -9.43% Gilat Satellite Networks Buy 36.98% $31.93M 3.20% Netgear Buy 8.23% $63.98M -0.93% Ribbon Communications Buy 2.44% $107.97M -3.32%

Key Takeaway:

Adtran ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Consensus rating. Adtran is at the bottom for Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Adtran Better

Adtran Holdings Inc is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates under two reportable segments: Network Solutions, which includes hardware and software products that enable a digital future that supports the company's Subscriber, Access & Aggregation, and Optical Networking Solutions; and Services & Support Segment which includes network design, implementation, maintenance and cloud-hosted services supporting the company's Subscriber, Access & Aggregation, and Optical Networking Solutions.

Adtran's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Adtran's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.29% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Adtran's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adtran's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adtran's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, Adtran faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Adtran visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.