Helios Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Helios Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Investors in Helios Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 31.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Helios Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.36 0.35 0.54 EPS Actual 0.59 0.44 0.33 0.59 Price Change % 31.00 7.00 7.00 15.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies were trading at $55.72 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Helios Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $53.0, the consensus suggests a potential 4.88% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hillman Solns, Kennametal and Albany International, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential 77.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Kennametal, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 62.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Albany International, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, suggesting a potential 13.07% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Hillman Solns, Kennametal and Albany International, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Helios Technologies Outperform -3.37% $67.50M 1.27% Hillman Solns Buy 6.16% $194.47M 1.33% Kennametal Underperform -4.94% $145.66M 1.71% Albany International Neutral -6.20% $97.51M 1.03%

Key Takeaway:

Helios Technologies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, Helios Technologies is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Inc is a industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates under two business segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment designs and manufactures hydraulic cartridge valves, hydraulic quick release couplings as well as engineers complete hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures customized electronic controls systems and displays for a variety of end markets including industrial and mobile, recreational and health and wellness. It derives maximum revenue from the Hydraulics Segment.

Helios Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Helios Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helios Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Helios Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.