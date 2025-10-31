Earnings Preview For TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TG Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The announcement from TG Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.11% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TG Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.17 0.08 0.03 EPS Actual 0.17 0.03 0.15 0.02 Price Change % -1.00 -7.00 3.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics were trading at $34.02 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about TG Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TG Therapeutics.

Analysts have provided TG Therapeutics with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $57.5, suggesting a potential 69.02% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CRISPR Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CRISPR Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $73.0, suggesting a potential 114.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Krystal Biotech, with an average 1-year price target of $222.67, suggesting a potential 554.53% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CRISPR Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TG Therapeutics Buy 92.13% $122.21M 10.97% CRISPR Therapeutics Buy 0.00% $-45.15M -11.78% Krystal Biotech Buy 36.65% $88.88M 3.79%

Key Takeaway:

TG Therapeutics is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, it is also leading the group. However, its Return on Equity is in the middle compared to the peers.

Discovering TG Therapeutics: A Closer Look

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). In addition, it is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor), Azer-Cel (allogeneic CD19 CAR T), and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders, which are under Phase 1 trials. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue selling BRIUMVI in the United States, with the rest coming from sales in other countries.

TG Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: TG Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 92.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TG Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TG Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TG Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TG Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

