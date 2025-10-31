Earnings Preview For Qorvo

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Qorvo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97.

Investors in Qorvo are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Qorvo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.63 1.00 1.21 1.85 EPS Actual 0.92 1.42 1.61 1.88 Price Change % 2.00 14.00 0.00 -27.00

Market Performance of Qorvo's Stock

Shares of Qorvo were trading at $95.99 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Qorvo

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Qorvo.

The consensus rating for Qorvo is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $106.5, there's a potential 10.95% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tower Semiconductor, Lattice Semiconductor and SiTime, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tower Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 28.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lattice Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $74.57, suggesting a potential 22.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SiTime, with an average 1-year price target of $285.0, suggesting a potential 196.91% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Tower Semiconductor, Lattice Semiconductor and SiTime, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Qorvo Neutral -7.66% $331.80M 0.75% Tower Semiconductor Buy 5.95% $80.03M 1.69% Lattice Semiconductor Buy -0.08% $84.75M 0.42% SiTime Buy 58.42% $36.05M -2.25%

Key Takeaway:

Qorvo ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Qorvo's Background

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

Qorvo: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Qorvo's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qorvo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qorvo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qorvo's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.45. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

