What's Next: Super Group (SGHC)'s Earnings Preview

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Super Group (SGHC) will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Investors in Super Group (SGHC) are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Super Group (SGHC)'s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.09 0.19 0.07 EPS Actual 0.14 0.12 0.13 0.09 Price Change % -4.00 -6.00 4.00 9.00

Tracking Super Group (SGHC)'s Stock Performance

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) were trading at $10.96 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 165.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Super Group (SGHC)

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Super Group (SGHC).

The consensus rating for Super Group (SGHC) is Buy, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $16.55, there's a potential 51.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Light & Wonder, Churchill Downs and Caesars Entertainment, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $96.25, suggesting a potential 778.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $134.75, suggesting a potential 1129.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Caesars Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $35.18, suggesting a potential 220.99% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Light & Wonder, Churchill Downs and Caesars Entertainment, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Super Group (SGHC) Buy 30.24% $169M -0.61% Light & Wonder Neutral -1.10% $590M 14.37% Churchill Downs Outperform 8.67% $204.30M 3.67% Caesars Entertainment Buy -0.17% $1.41B -1.43%

Key Takeaway:

Super Group (SGHC) ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Super Group (SGHC) Better

Super Group (SGHC) Ltd is a holding company that operates online sports betting and gaming businesses. The company's reportable segments are Betway, Spin, and Other. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Betway segment, which is a single-brand online sports betting and casino offering with licenses to operate throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Spin is the company's multi-brand online casino offering, having a diverse portfolio of casino brands such as Jackpot City, Spin Casino, Dream Bingo, Mirror Bingo, etc., designed to be culturally relevant globally while aiming to offer a wide range of casino products. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Africa and Middle East, followed by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South/Latin America.

Breaking Down Super Group (SGHC)'s Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Super Group (SGHC)'s revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Super Group (SGHC)'s financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Group (SGHC)'s ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Group (SGHC)'s ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Super Group (SGHC)'s debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Super Group (SGHC) visit their earnings calendar on our site.

