National Storage Earnings Preview

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that National Storage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The market awaits National Storage's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 2.89% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at National Storage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.56 0.58 0.60 EPS Actual 0.55 0.54 0.60 0.62 Price Change % 3.00 -5.00 2.00 -1.00

Tracking National Storage's Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage were trading at $29.07 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on National Storage

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding National Storage.

With 5 analyst ratings, National Storage has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $33.2, indicating a potential 14.21% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Smartstop Self Storage, CubeSmart and Extra Space Storage, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Smartstop Self Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $40.2, suggesting a potential 38.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CubeSmart, with an average 1-year price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential 57.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Extra Space Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $153.36, suggesting a potential 427.55% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Smartstop Self Storage, CubeSmart and Extra Space Storage, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity National Storage Neutral -0.84% $133.22M 2.12% Smartstop Self Storage Buy 12.94% $39.62M -1.06% CubeSmart Neutral 6.05% $193.28M 2.93% Extra Space Storage Neutral 2.00% $597.05M 1.21%

Key Takeaway:

National Storage is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering National Storage: A Closer Look

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, RightSpace, Northwest and Move It brands.

National Storage: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining National Storage's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: National Storage's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.6%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Storage's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Storage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for National Storage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.