A Peek at ONE Gas's Future Earnings

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ONE Gas to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Anticipation surrounds ONE Gas's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.64% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ONE Gas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 1.86 1.32 0.39 EPS Actual 0.53 1.98 1.34 0.34 Price Change % 2.00 3.00 -1.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas were trading at $80.77 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on ONE Gas

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ONE Gas.

With 4 analyst ratings, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $85.0, indicating a potential 5.24% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Spire, New Jersey Resources and Southwest Gas Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spire, with an average 1-year price target of $86.83, suggesting a potential 7.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for New Jersey Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 38.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Southwest Gas Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $87.67, suggesting a potential 8.54% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Spire, New Jersey Resources and Southwest Gas Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ONE Gas Buy 19.65% $174.81M 1.01% Spire Buy 1.88% $188.10M 0.53% New Jersey Resources Outperform 8.46% $56.37M -0.61% Southwest Gas Hldgs Buy -5.23% $221.87M -0.36%

Key Takeaway:

ONE Gas ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Financial Milestones: ONE Gas's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ONE Gas's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: ONE Gas's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONE Gas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.03.

