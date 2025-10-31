Examining the Future: Ormat Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Anticipation surrounds Ormat Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 2.5% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ormat Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.58 0.50 0.31 EPS Actual 0.48 0.68 0.72 0.42 Price Change % 2.00 2.00 1.00 1.00

Market Performance of Ormat Technologies's Stock

Shares of Ormat Technologies were trading at $105.11 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ormat Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ormat Technologies.

Analysts have provided Ormat Technologies with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $99.67, suggesting a potential 5.18% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield Renewable and Enlight Renewable Energy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield Renewable, with an average 1-year price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential 62.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Enlight Renewable Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $29.2, suggesting a potential 72.22% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Brookfield Renewable and Enlight Renewable Energy are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ormat Technologies Buy 9.89% $56.90M 1.13% Brookfield Renewable Outperform -3.74% $599M -181.70% Enlight Renewable Energy Neutral 37.10% $86.27M 0.10%

Key Takeaway:

Ormat Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Ormat Technologies's Background

Ormat Technologies Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. It is engaged in three business segments: Electricity Segment. where the company develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal, solar PV and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries and sell the electricity generated. Product Segment includes designing, manufacturing and selling equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and providing services relating to the engineering, procurement and construction of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Energy Storage Segment includes owning and operating grid-connected which provide capacity, energy and ancillary services directly to the electric grid.

Financial Milestones: Ormat Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ormat Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Ormat Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ormat Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ormat Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Ormat Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ormat Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.