October 31, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

A Preview Of Sanmina's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sanmina will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

Anticipation surrounds Sanmina's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 22.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sanmina's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 1.31 1.38 1.37 1.36
EPS Actual 1.53 1.41 1.44 1.43
Price Change % 23.00 -2.00 3.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina were trading at $135.48 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

