A Glimpse of Lattice Semiconductor's Earnings Potential

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Investors in Lattice Semiconductor are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 15.21% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lattice Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.22 0.19 0.24 EPS Actual 0.24 0.22 0.15 0.24 Price Change % 15.00 -9.00 8.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Lattice Semiconductor's Stock

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor were trading at $73.64 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Lattice Semiconductor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lattice Semiconductor.

Analysts have provided Lattice Semiconductor with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $74.57, suggesting a potential 1.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tower Semiconductor, Qorvo and Rambus, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tower Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 6.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qorvo, with an average 1-year price target of $106.5, suggesting a potential 44.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rambus, with an average 1-year price target of $122.5, suggesting a potential 66.35% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Tower Semiconductor, Qorvo and Rambus, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lattice Semiconductor Buy -0.08% $84.75M 0.42% Tower Semiconductor Buy 5.95% $80.03M 1.69% Qorvo Neutral -7.66% $331.80M 0.75% Rambus Outperform 22.68% $141.92M 3.84%

Key Takeaway:

Lattice Semiconductor ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit as well. For Return on Equity, Lattice Semiconductor is also at the bottom.

Delving into Lattice Semiconductor's Background

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia. It also has its presence in Americas and Europe.

Lattice Semiconductor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lattice Semiconductor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.08% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lattice Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lattice Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lattice Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Lattice Semiconductor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.