Earnings Outlook For Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37.

Franco-Nevada bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franco-Nevada's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.00 0.89 0.86 EPS Actual 1.24 1.07 0.95 0.80 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 1.00 -4.00

Performance of Franco-Nevada Shares

Shares of Franco-Nevada were trading at $188.9 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Franco-Nevada visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.