Earnings Preview For Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Xenia Hotels & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.42 0.38 0.29 EPS Actual 0.57 0.51 0.39 0.25 Price Change % -2.00 6.00 2.00 -3.00

Tracking Xenia Hotels & Resorts's Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts were trading at $12.85 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $15.5, suggesting a potential 20.62% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pebblebrook Hotel, RLJ Lodging and Diamondrock Hospitality, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pebblebrook Hotel, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 6.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RLJ Lodging, with an average 1-year price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential 39.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Diamondrock Hospitality, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 31.91% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel, RLJ Lodging and Diamondrock Hospitality, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xenia Hotels & Resorts Outperform 5.38% $84.17M 4.53% Pebblebrook Hotel Neutral 2.63% $119.77M 0.28% RLJ Lodging Neutral -1.68% $110.49M 1.17% Diamondrock Hospitality Neutral -1.15% $172.48M 2.44%

Key Takeaway:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Xenia Hotels & Resorts is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Xenia Hotels & Resorts: A Closer Look

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in premium full-service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels and resorts across the United States. The company owns and pursues hotels in the upscale, upper upscale, and luxury segments that are affiliated with various brands. Its hotels are operated by Marriott, along with Hilton, Hyatt, Starwood, Kimpton, Aston, Fairmont, and Loews. The firm's properties are located in various regions across the U.S.: the South Atlantic, West South Central, Pacific, Mountain, and other. Xenia's revenue is divided between room, food and beverage, and other. The firm's customer groups include transient business, group business, and contract business.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Xenia Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Xenia Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xenia Hotels & Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xenia Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Xenia Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.17.

To track all earnings releases for Xenia Hotels & Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.