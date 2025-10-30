Earnings Outlook For Interface

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Interface to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Anticipation surrounds Interface's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Interface's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.21 0.29 0.34 EPS Actual 0.60 0.25 0.34 0.48 Price Change % 19.00 2.00 5.00 33.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Interface were trading at $26.57 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Interface

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Interface.

The consensus rating for Interface is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $32.0, there's a potential 20.44% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and ACCO Brands, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ACCO Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 77.42% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and ACCO Brands are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Interface Outperform 8.33% $147.98M 5.99% ACCO Brands Outperform -9.92% $129.70M 4.70%

Key Takeaway:

Interface outperforms its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, ranking at the top for both metrics. However, it lags behind in return on equity, placing in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Interface: A Closer Look

Interface Inc is engaged in the design, production, and sale of carpet tiles. It also provides Luxury Vinyl tiles and rubber flooring. The company mainly targets corporate and noncorporate office markets, including government, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retailers. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has two operating and reportable segments- namely Americas (AMS) and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (collectively EAAA). Key revenue is generated from AMS segment.

Interface: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Interface's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Interface's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interface's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interface's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Interface's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

