Preview: AGCO's Earnings

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AGCO will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

The announcement from AGCO is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.28, leading to a 3.7% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AGCO's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.07 0.04 1.83 1.08 EPS Actual 1.35 0.41 1.97 0.68 Price Change % -4.00 2.00 2.00 5.00

Market Performance of AGCO's Stock

Shares of AGCO were trading at $108.3 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on AGCO

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AGCO.

AGCO has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $128.5, the consensus suggests a potential 18.65% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Toro, CNH Industrial and Alamo Group, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Toro, with an average 1-year price target of $91.5, suggesting a potential 15.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CNH Industrial, with an average 1-year price target of $13.4, suggesting a potential 87.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Alamo Group, with an average 1-year price target of $260.0, suggesting a potential 140.07% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Toro, CNH Industrial and Alamo Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AGCO Outperform -18.84% $658.60M 7.89% Toro Buy -2.21% $381.80M 3.71% CNH Industrial Outperform -14.16% $1.52B 2.74% Alamo Group Outperform 0.67% $108.29M 2.86%

Key Takeaway:

AGCO ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind AGCO

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Its main machine brands are Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra; its initiatives in precision agriculture have been organized under the PTx umbrella following a series of acquisitions. While a global business, Agco's sales skew heavily toward Europe/Middle East, representing 50%-60% of sales and even more of operating profits. The company is trying to increase its exposure to the larger North and South American markets. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes over 3,000 dealer and distribution locations and reach into over 140 countries. Additionally, Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its unconsolidated joint venture with Rabobank of the Netherlands.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AGCO

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, AGCO faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -18.84% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AGCO's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGCO's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, AGCO adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

