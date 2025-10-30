Insights into Magna International's Upcoming Earnings

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Magna International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

Investors in Magna International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.27 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Magna International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.17 0.86 1.52 1.41 EPS Actual 1.44 0.78 1.69 1.28 Price Change % 1.00 -6.00 -5.00 6.00

Performance of Magna International Shares

Shares of Magna International were trading at $45.5 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Magna International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Magna International.

Analysts have provided Magna International with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $47.82, suggesting a potential 5.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BorgWarner, Autoliv and Modine Manufacturing, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BorgWarner, with an average 1-year price target of $48.36, suggesting a potential 6.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Autoliv, with an average 1-year price target of $133.38, suggesting a potential 193.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Modine Manufacturing, with an average 1-year price target of $175.0, suggesting a potential 284.62% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for BorgWarner, Autoliv and Modine Manufacturing are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mobileye Global Neutral 3.70% $243M -0.80% BorgWarner Outperform 0.97% $640M 3.85% Autoliv Neutral 5.91% $522M 6.97% Modine Manufacturing Outperform 8.22% $165.40M 4.28%

Key Takeaway:

Magna International ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Magna International

Magna International prides itself on an entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines the distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contract vehicle assembly. In 2024, 48% of Magna's USD 42.8 billion of revenue came from North America, while Europe accounted for approximately 37% and Asia the remainder. The firm's top six customers constituted 72.9% of revenue, with the top three being GM, Mercedes, and Ford. GM was the largest contributor at 15.4%. Magna was founded in 1957, has over 170,000 employees, and is based in Aurora, Ontario.

Magna International: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Magna International's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.98% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Magna International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magna International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magna International's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Magna International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Magna International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.