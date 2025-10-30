A Glimpse of Church & Dwight Co's Earnings Potential

Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Church & Dwight Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

The market awaits Church & Dwight Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Church & Dwight Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.90 0.77 0.68 EPS Actual 0.94 0.91 0.77 0.79 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 -1.00 5.00

Church & Dwight Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of Church & Dwight Co were trading at $81.84 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Church & Dwight Co

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Church & Dwight Co.

Analysts have given Church & Dwight Co a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $95.5, indicating a potential 16.69% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clorox, Reynolds Consumer Prods and Kimberly-Clark, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clorox, with an average 1-year price target of $128.7, suggesting a potential 57.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 70.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimberly-Clark, with an average 1-year price target of $133.67, suggesting a potential 63.33% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Clorox, Reynolds Consumer Prods and Kimberly-Clark, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Church & Dwight Co Neutral -0.32% $647M 4.27% Clorox Neutral 4.47% $924M 190.80% Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral 0.86% $226M 3.42% Kimberly-Clark Neutral -1.61% $1.46B 42.92%

Key Takeaway:

Church & Dwight Co ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, the company is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About Church & Dwight Co

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its brands also include Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Most recently, the firm added Touchland and its hand sanitizer business to its fold. Even as it works to expand its product reach, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Church & Dwight Co: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Church & Dwight Co faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.32% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Church & Dwight Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

