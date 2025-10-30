A Preview Of Exxon Mobil's Earnings

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Exxon Mobil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81.

The announcement from Exxon Mobil is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Exxon Mobil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.70 1.55 1.88 EPS Actual 1.64 1.76 1.67 1.92 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 -3.00 -2.00

Performance of Exxon Mobil Shares

Shares of Exxon Mobil were trading at $116.45 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Exxon Mobil

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Exxon Mobil.

Analysts have provided Exxon Mobil with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $130.23, suggesting a potential 11.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chevron, with an average 1-year price target of $177.0, suggesting a potential 52.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Shell, with an average 1-year price target of $80.72, suggesting a potential 30.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TotalEnergies, with an average 1-year price target of $67.5, suggesting a potential 42.04% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exxon Mobil Outperform -11.68% $17.95B 2.70% Chevron Outperform -10.49% $13.17B 1.68% Shell Neutral -12.16% $9.73B 2.00% TotalEnergies Neutral -9.16% $12.26B 2.29%

Key Takeaway:

Exxon Mobil ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2024, it produced 3.0 million barrels of liquids and 8.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2024, reserves were 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 69% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.3 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

A Deep Dive into Exxon Mobil's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Exxon Mobil faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.68% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exxon Mobil's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exxon Mobil's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Exxon Mobil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

