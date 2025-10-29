A Preview Of Malibu Boats's Earnings

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Malibu Boats will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Malibu Boats's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 1.22% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Malibu Boats's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.74 0.18 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.42 0.72 0.31 0.08 Price Change % 1.00 -5.00 -2.00 -2.00

Tracking Malibu Boats's Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats were trading at $33.36 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Malibu Boats

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Malibu Boats.

Analysts have provided Malibu Boats with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $34.0, suggesting a potential 1.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs, Jakks Pacific and Funko, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 28.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jakks Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential 0.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Funko, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 92.51% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs, Jakks Pacific and Funko, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Malibu Boats Neutral 30.45% $32.74M 0.91% MasterCraft Boat Hldgs Neutral 46.39% $18.41M 3.12% Jakks Pacific Buy -19.87% $39.02M -0.99% Funko Neutral -21.88% $62.04M -20.55%

Key Takeaway:

Malibu Boats ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Malibu Boats: A Closer Look

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is a top manufacturer of performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the US in the 24- to 29-foot segment, in 2017, and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats, in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a top seller of flat fishing boats, including bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories, and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Malibu Boats

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Malibu Boats's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Malibu Boats's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Malibu Boats's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Malibu Boats's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Malibu Boats's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

To track all earnings releases for Malibu Boats visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.