What's Next: Hershey's Earnings Preview

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hershey will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Anticipation surrounds Hershey's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 1.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hershey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.95 2.38 2.56 EPS Actual 1.21 2.09 2.69 2.34 Price Change % -1.00 -2.00 2.00 2.00

Market Performance of Hershey's Stock

Shares of Hershey were trading at $180.25 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Hershey

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hershey.

Analysts have provided Hershey with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $183.69, suggesting a potential 1.91% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kraft Heinz, Kellanova and General Mills, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kraft Heinz, with an average 1-year price target of $27.88, suggesting a potential 84.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kellanova, with an average 1-year price target of $83.5, suggesting a potential 53.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for General Mills, with an average 1-year price target of $48.8, suggesting a potential 72.93% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Kraft Heinz, Kellanova and General Mills, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hershey Neutral 26.04% $796.27M 1.36% Kraft Heinz Neutral -1.91% $2.18B -17.23% Kellanova Neutral 0.34% $1.09B 7.45% General Mills Neutral -6.82% $1.53B 12.88%

Key Takeaway:

Hershey ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. Hershey also leads in return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hershey

Hershey is a leading US confectionery manufacturer (around a $54 billion market, according to Euromonitor), controlling around 36% of the domestic chocolate space. Beyond its namesake label, the firm's portfolio has expanded over the last 85 years and now comprises 100 brands, including Reese's, Kit Kat, Kisses, and Ice Breakers. Hershey's products are sold in about 80 countries, albeit with just a high-single-digit percentage of sales coming from markets outside the US, including Brazil, India, and Mexico. The firm has sought inorganic opportunities to extend its reach beyond its core confectionery business, adding Amplify Snack Brands and its Skinny Pop ready-to-eat popcorn to its portfolio, as well as Pirate Brands and Dot's Pretzels over the past few years.

A Deep Dive into Hershey's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hershey showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.04% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Hershey's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hershey's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hershey's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hershey's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.33. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Hershey visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.