Examining the Future: Biogen's Earnings Outlook

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Biogen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.89.

The announcement from Biogen is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.56, which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biogen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.91 2.52 3.35 3.79 EPS Actual 5.47 3.02 3.44 4.08 Price Change % 3.00 2.00 4.00 -4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen were trading at $149.13 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Biogen

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Biogen.

With 7 analyst ratings, Biogen has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $164.14, indicating a potential 10.07% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and United Therapeutics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for United Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $484.23, suggesting a potential 224.7% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and United Therapeutics, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Biogen Neutral 7.33% $2.04B 3.67% United Therapeutics Buy 11.71% $711M 4.43%

Key Takeaway:

Biogen is at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Biogen Better

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Biogen: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Biogen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.33% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

