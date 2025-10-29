Earnings Preview: Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Weyerhaeuser bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.08% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Weyerhaeuser's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.10 0.07 0.01 EPS Actual 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.05 Price Change % 3.00 -3.00 -1.00 -1.00

Tracking Weyerhaeuser's Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser were trading at $23.74 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Weyerhaeuser

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Weyerhaeuser.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Weyerhaeuser, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $30.4, suggesting a potential 28.05% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gaming and Leisure Props, Lamar Advertising and CubeSmart, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gaming and Leisure Props, with an average 1-year price target of $51.2, suggesting a potential 115.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lamar Advertising, with an average 1-year price target of $125.33, suggesting a potential 427.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CubeSmart, with an average 1-year price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential 93.18% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Gaming and Leisure Props, Lamar Advertising and CubeSmart, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Weyerhaeuser Buy -2.84% $325M 0.91% Gaming and Leisure Props Neutral 3.74% $380.93M 3.45% Lamar Advertising Neutral 2.49% $392.54M 14.44% CubeSmart Neutral 6.05% $193.28M 2.93%

Key Takeaway:

Weyerhaeuser ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Weyerhaeuser's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Weyerhaeuser's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Weyerhaeuser's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

