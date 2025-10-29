A Look at Atlassian's Upcoming Earnings Report

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atlassian to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Investors in Atlassian are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.52 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atlassian's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.87 0.76 0.64 EPS Actual 0.98 0.97 0.96 0.77 Price Change % -2.00 -9.00 15.00 19.00

Performance of Atlassian Shares

Shares of Atlassian were trading at $163.96 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Atlassian

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Atlassian.

With 15 analyst ratings, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $218.2, indicating a potential 33.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Roper Technologies, Circle Internet Group and Datadog, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Roper Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $576.6, suggesting a potential 251.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Circle Internet Group, with an average 1-year price target of $178.0, suggesting a potential 8.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Datadog, with an average 1-year price target of $173.13, suggesting a potential 5.59% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Roper Technologies, Circle Internet Group and Datadog, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atlassian Outperform 22.34% $1.15B -1.76% Roper Technologies Buy 3.80% $1.35B 2.01% Circle Internet Group Buy 53.03% $-252.26M -30.95% Datadog Buy 28.12% $660.78M 0.09%

Key Takeaway:

Atlassian ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Atlassian's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Atlassian's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlassian's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Atlassian visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.