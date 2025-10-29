Earnings Preview For Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Apple to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75.

Investors in Apple are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apple's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.63 2.34 1.60 EPS Actual 1.57 1.65 2.40 1.64 Price Change % -3.00 -4.00 -1.00 -1.00

Apple Share Price Analysis

Shares of Apple were trading at $269.0 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Apple

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Apple.

Analysts have provided Apple with 41 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $259.15, suggesting a potential 3.66% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Western Digital, Hewlett Packard and Pure Storage, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Western Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $118.41, suggesting a potential 55.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hewlett Packard, with an average 1-year price target of $26.12, suggesting a potential 90.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pure Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $84.88, suggesting a potential 68.45% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Western Digital, Hewlett Packard and Pure Storage, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Apple Outperform 9.63% $43.72B 35.34% Western Digital Outperform 29.99% $1.07B 5.21% Hewlett Packard Neutral 18.50% $2.67B 1.14% Pure Storage Outperform 12.73% $604.34M 3.68%

Key Takeaway:

Apple is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also leading in Return on Equity.

Discovering Apple: A Closer Look

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Apple

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Apple displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 35.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, Apple faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

