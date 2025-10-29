A Look at Republic Servs's Upcoming Earnings Report

Republic Servs (NYSE:RSG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Republic Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78.

The announcement from Republic Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Republic Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.53 1.39 1.61 EPS Actual 1.77 1.58 1.58 1.81 Price Change % -6.00 1.00 3.00 -3.00

Performance of Republic Servs Shares

Shares of Republic Servs were trading at $217.73 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Republic Servs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Republic Servs.

The consensus rating for Republic Servs is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $255.0 implies a potential 17.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Waste Management, Waste Connections and Rollins, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Waste Management, with an average 1-year price target of $262.22, suggesting a potential 20.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Waste Connections, with an average 1-year price target of $202.18, suggesting a potential 7.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rollins, with an average 1-year price target of $66.5, suggesting a potential 69.46% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Waste Management, Waste Connections and Rollins are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Republic Services Neutral 4.62% $1.79B 4.64% Waste Management Outperform 0.20% $2.59B 6.44% Waste Connections Neutral 5.13% $1.05B 3.48% Rollins Outperform 12.06% $537.67M 10.11%

Key Takeaway:

Republic Services is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 4.62%. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit at $1.79B. The company's return on equity stands at 4.64%, placing it in the lower range compared to its peers.

About Republic Servs

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 208 active landfills and 248 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs sizable recycling and hazardous waste collection and disposal operations in North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Republic Servs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Republic Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Servs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Republic Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Republic Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.