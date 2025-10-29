Uncovering Potential: Cloudflare's Earnings Preview

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cloudflare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits Cloudflare's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 3.65% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cloudflare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.16 0.18 0.18 EPS Actual 0.21 0.16 0.19 0.20 Price Change % -4.00 6.00 18.00 -5.00

Cloudflare Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cloudflare were trading at $223.99 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 157.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Cloudflare

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cloudflare.

The consensus rating for Cloudflare is Outperform, based on 15 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $225.13, there's a potential 0.51% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Snowflake, CoreWeave and MongoDB, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Snowflake, with an average 1-year price target of $266.21, suggesting a potential 18.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CoreWeave, with an average 1-year price target of $142.28, suggesting a potential 36.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MongoDB, with an average 1-year price target of $345.52, suggesting a potential 54.26% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Snowflake, CoreWeave and MongoDB, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cloudflare Outperform 27.76% $383.64M -3.79% Snowflake Outperform 31.78% $773.15M -12.47% CoreWeave Neutral 206.75% $900.12M -8.43% MongoDB Buy 23.70% $419.97M -1.57%

Key Takeaway:

Cloudflare ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Cloudflare Better

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Financial Milestones: Cloudflare's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cloudflare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cloudflare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.79. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Cloudflare visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.