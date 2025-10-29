Earnings Outlook For Enterprise Prods Partners

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Enterprise Prods Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

The market awaits Enterprise Prods Partners's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 0.9% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Prods Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.73 0.71 0.66 EPS Actual 0.66 0.64 0.74 0.65 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 0.00 -1.00

Tracking Enterprise Prods Partners's Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Prods Partners were trading at $31.22 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Enterprise Prods Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Enterprise Prods Partners.

The consensus rating for Enterprise Prods Partners is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $34.0, there's a potential 8.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Williams Companies, Energy Transfer and Kinder Morgan, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Williams Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $68.55, suggesting a potential 119.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential 28.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 1.99% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Williams Companies, Energy Transfer and Kinder Morgan, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enterprise Prods Partners Neutral -15.72% $1.77B 4.90% Williams Companies Neutral 19.05% $1.70B 4.39% Energy Transfer Outperform -7.17% $3.91B 3.11% Kinder Morgan Neutral 2.57% $2.21B 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Enterprise Prods Partners ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Enterprise Prods Partners Better

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the continental US. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Enterprise Prods Partners: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Enterprise Prods Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enterprise Prods Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Enterprise Prods Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

