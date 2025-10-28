A Preview Of Teladoc Health's Earnings

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Teladoc Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Anticipation surrounds Teladoc Health's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.36 -0.29 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.19 -0.28 -0.19 Price Change % -2.00 -3.00 -14.00 2.00

Market Performance of Teladoc Health's Stock

Shares of Teladoc Health were trading at $9.01 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Teladoc Health

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Teladoc Health.

Analysts have provided Teladoc Health with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $9.75, suggesting a potential 8.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phreesia, GoodRx Holdings and Schrodinger, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Phreesia, with an average 1-year price target of $34.44, suggesting a potential 282.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GoodRx Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential 52.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Schrodinger, with an average 1-year price target of $22.2, suggesting a potential 146.39% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Phreesia, GoodRx Holdings and Schrodinger are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teladoc Health Neutral -1.64% $441.36M -2.29% Phreesia Outperform 14.83% $79.61M 0.23% GoodRx Holdings Neutral 1.23% $189.72M 1.98% Schrodinger Neutral 15.69% $26.16M -12.05%

Key Takeaway:

Teladoc Health ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, showing a negative percentage. In contrast, it is not at the top or bottom for Consensus rating.

Get to Know Teladoc Health Better

Teladoc Health Inc is engaged in virtual care, forging a new healthcare experience with improved convenience, outcomes, and value. Its mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems.

Teladoc Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Teladoc Health's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.64% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Teladoc Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

