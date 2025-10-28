Earnings Preview: Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Anticipation surrounds Franklin BSP Realty Trust's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.2% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Franklin BSP Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.26 0.34 0.34 EPS Actual 0.27 0.31 0.30 -0.10 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 2.00 0.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Share Price Analysis

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust were trading at $10.79 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

The consensus rating for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $13.0 implies a potential 20.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BrightSpire Capital, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BrightSpire Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 39.76% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and BrightSpire Capital, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Franklin BSP Realty Trust Buy -13.16% $49.29M 1.29% BrightSpire Capital Buy -4.71% $35.75M -2.32%

Key Takeaway:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue growth compared to its peer. It also has higher gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower than its peer. Overall, Franklin BSP Realty Trust is performing better than its peer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Delving into Franklin BSP Realty Trust's Background

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc is a private real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt, and first mortgage loans. secured by properties located in the United States. Its segments include the real estate debt business; the real estate securities business; the real estate owned business; and the commercial real estate conduit business.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Franklin BSP Realty Trust's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.16% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin BSP Realty Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.33%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin BSP Realty Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin BSP Realty Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Franklin BSP Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Franklin BSP Realty Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.